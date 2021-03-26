Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of American Electric Power worth $439,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.