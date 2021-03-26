Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 328,019 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,019 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Equinix worth $611,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Equinix by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $668.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $551.26 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

