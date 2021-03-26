Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,199,473 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,199,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Boston Scientific worth $526,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.