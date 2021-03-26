Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 864,201 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 864,201 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $623,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $212.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

