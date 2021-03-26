Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,654,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,384,162 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of JD.com worth $409,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

