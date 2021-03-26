Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417,435 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $512,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,428,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,363,000 after purchasing an additional 906,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $572.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

