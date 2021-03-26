Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 5,400.0% in March

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,161. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

