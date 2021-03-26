NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Trimmed by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 2.1% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of NVR worth $36,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in NVR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $171.50 on Friday, reaching $4,739.36. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,153. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,610.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,294.72 and a 12-month high of $4,832.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

