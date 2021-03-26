Nyzo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $302,417.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $5.26 million and $302,417.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00059335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00243193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.52 or 0.00854759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

