Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $323,311.56 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68.

On Thursday, February 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $50,825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

