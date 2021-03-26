OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OCANF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

