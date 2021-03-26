Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.82 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and $1.46 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00227948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00821832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00076544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

