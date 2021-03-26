ODUWA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,569.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $9,569.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,154.14 or 0.99827061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00075059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003890 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

