Odyssey Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.50 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00208730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.05 or 0.00823965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

