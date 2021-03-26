OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Up 5.8%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. 4,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 253,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

