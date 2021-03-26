OG Fan Token (OG) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for $10.19 or 0.00018675 BTC on popular exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $31.27 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00060276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00210723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00810269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00076265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026757 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

