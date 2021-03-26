OGE Energy (OGE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE):

3/17/2021 – OGE Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – OGE Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – OGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – OGE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.25 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after buying an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,716,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after buying an additional 206,384 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

