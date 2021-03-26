OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0488 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $22,440.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,830.35 or 1.00001640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003841 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,008,506 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

