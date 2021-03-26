Okta, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will earn ($1.66) per share for the year.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06. Okta has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $294.00.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Okta by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

