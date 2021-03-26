Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 6.4% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Olin traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 17,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,529,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $41,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

