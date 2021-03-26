Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $295,463.74 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.43. 32,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

