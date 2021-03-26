Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $295,463.74 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.43. 32,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
