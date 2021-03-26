Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $8.20

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Omni has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $8.20 or 0.00015219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00337350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,182 coins and its circulating supply is 562,866 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.