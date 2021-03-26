Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 331,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,935,319 shares.The stock last traded at $75.20 and had previously closed at $76.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.