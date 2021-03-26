One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) PT Raised to $8.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $3.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.
Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a P/E ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 2.10.
In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
