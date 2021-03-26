One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) PT Raised to $8.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $3.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a P/E ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

