OneRoot Network Price Reaches $0.0109 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $273,027.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

