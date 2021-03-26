OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Up 7.1%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.05. Approximately 2,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 91,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $575.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

