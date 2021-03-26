Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $340.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00255785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015786 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014972 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

