Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $117,079.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

