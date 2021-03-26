Opacity Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Opacity has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $127,847.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

