Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $1.62 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

