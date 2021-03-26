Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Holdings Lessened by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,642 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for approximately 2.9% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.61% of Open Lending worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $46,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 9,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

