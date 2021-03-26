Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 45.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $2.03 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.00653784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

