OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

