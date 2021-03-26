Opium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $479,996.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $25.42 million and $479,996.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00011105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00059761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00225634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00831207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00076218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

