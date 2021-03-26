OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of OPKO Health worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,000. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

