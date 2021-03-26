Oppenheimer Comments on Raven Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raven Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

