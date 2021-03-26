Oppenheimer Weighs in on Moleculin Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Moleculin Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.