OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells $3,688,000.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,056. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.