OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $2.83 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $917,289.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00225019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00822418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00076400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026573 BTC.

