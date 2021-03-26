Opus (OPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $505,216.65

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 63.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Opus has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Opus has a market cap of $505,216.65 and approximately $938.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00648101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023437 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.