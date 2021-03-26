Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $229.28 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $269.80 million and approximately $229.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00651935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023845 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

