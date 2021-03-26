O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall Sells 11,140 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.05 and a 200 day moving average of $457.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $498.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.45.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

