ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells $664,246.08 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $664,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 32,959 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $817,383.20.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,790 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $534,199.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40.

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04.

ORIC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,983. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

