ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $24.38 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38).

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,558 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,245,000 after buying an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after buying an additional 229,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 372,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

