Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $118,350.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.