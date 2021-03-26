Origo Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origo has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00651935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

