Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up approximately 4.1% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned 1.84% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after buying an additional 197,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 5,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

