Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Stock Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,166 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.69% of Orion Group worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.