Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Tops $520.39 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $25.03 or 0.00045639 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $520.39 million and $36.44 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00058876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00246668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.00868706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026115 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.