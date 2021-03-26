ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.00

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

